Complete this part of Joan’s letter to a friend. The list of words will help you. much-more-most a lot of good-better-best bad-worse-worst The weather here is terrible. Last Monday was the … day. It rained all day and … ...
Complete this part of Joan’s letter to a friend. The list of words will help you. much-more-most a lot of good-better-best bad-worse-worst The weather here is terrible. Last Monday was the … day. It rained all day and … of the night. The other days were a little … . But only the fi rst morning was really … . Because of the rain we haven’t had as … time to see things as we thought. We had to spend our time here, inside the castle. But still, this is the … holiday I’ve ever had. I’ve been able to fi nd out about the history of the castle. The owner has told me… than I’ll be able to remember. Some of the stories about his family are … than you can imagine. A few hundred years ago things were so … that all the family members wanted to kill each other.
The weather here is terrible. Last Monday was the worst day. It rained all day and most of the night. The other days were a little better. But only the first morning was really good. Because of the rain we haven’t had as much time to see things as we thought. We had to spend our time here, inside the castle. But still, this is the best holiday I’ve ever had. I’ve been able to find out about the history of the castle. The owner has told me more than I’ll be able to remember. Some of the stories about his family are worse than you can imagine. A few hundred years ago things were so bad that all the family members wanted to kill each other.
