Английский язык

Complete this part of Joan’s letter to a friend. The list of words will help you. much-more-most a lot of good-better-best bad-worse-worst The weather here is terrible. Last Monday was the … day. It rained all day and … of the night. The other days were a little … . But only the fi rst morning was really … . Because of the rain we haven’t had as … time to see things as we thought. We had to spend our time here, inside the castle. But still, this is the … holiday I’ve ever had. I’ve been able to fi nd out about the history of the castle. The owner has told me… than I’ll be able to remember. Some of the stories about his family are … than you can imagine. A few hundred years ago things were so … that all the family members wanted to kill each other.

