Английский язык

Даю 31 балл за это задание, ответы пишите номер, буква. №1 How many states are there in the USA? a) 152 b) 52 c) 50 №2 How many countries are there in the UK? a) Four b) Five c) Three №3 What is the capital of the USA a) New Yourk b) Los Angeles c) Washington №4 Where does the Prime Minister of the UK live? a) 10 Downing Street b) The Houses of Parliament c) Buckingham Palace №5 Where did the first native North Americans come from? a) Europe b) Asia c) Africa №6 When did the Pilgrim Fathers arrive in America? a) 1520 b) 1620 c) 1720 №7 When did America declare independence from Britain? a) 4th July 1776 b) 4th July 1946 c) 14th July 1776 №8 Who was the first female prime minister in Europe? a) Margaret Thatcher b) Margaret Drabble c) Margaret Fletcher №9 In the USA, the Prisedent's wife is called: a) The first woman b) Mrs President c) The First Lady №10 The British flag is called a) The Stars and Stripes b) The Union Jack c) The St. George's Cross

Автор: Гость