ДАМ 30 БАЛЛОВ ПРОИЗНОШЕНИЕ, КАК ЧИТАТЬ К ПРИМЕРУ: my neme is→май нейм из Taueer London is one of the main symbols of London and the UK, has a special place in the history of the country. It is a fortress located in the histo...

Английский язык

ДАМ 30 БАЛЛОВ ПРОИЗНОШЕНИЕ, КАК ЧИТАТЬ К ПРИМЕРУ: my neme is→май нейм из Taueer London is one of the main symbols of London and the UK, has a special place in the history of the country. It is a fortress located in the historic heart of London and is one of the oldest buildings in England. The complex of the fortress Tower listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most visited attractions in the world. The fortress was founded by the Romans in the II century BC, as part of the city fortifications, the remains of which still exist. In 1078 the castle was rebuilt in stone, expanded and strengthened Vilgemom I, who is considered the founder of modern Tower. Later, Richard the Lionheart ordered to whitewash the building and further strengthened its additional towers and a deep moat, making one of the most impregnable fortresses in Europe. Throughout its history, the Tower served as a state prison, a zoo, a mint and a royal arsenal. Today you can see many monuments of architecture, including more than ten towers, gates and casemates, a variety of museums, including the armory, which stores treasures of the British Crown, and many other historical and memorable places.

