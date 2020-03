Dave: Hi Tim. What's up? Tim: Oh, hi Dave! What are you doing here? Dave: Oh, I've joined the Eco-helpers club. Tim: Oh yeah, I've heard about that. Sally collects rubbish for recycling in the park every Saturday morning, do...

Английский язык

Dave: Hi Tim. What's up? Tim: Oh, hi Dave! What are you doing here? Dave: Oh, I've joined the Eco-helpers club. Tim: Oh yeah, I've heard about that. Sally collects rubbish for recycling in the park every Saturday morning, doesn't she? Dave: That's right. She's been doing that for a month. I've been building nesting boxes. Tim: Nesting boxes? Dave: Well, there aren't many trees left in the city for birds to build their nests. If we don't help them, they will have to leave the city. Tim: That's interesting. What else have you been doing? Dave: We've been planting trees and cleaning out ponds for a week now that the weather's good. Tim: Your club sounds wonderful. I could join as well, couldn't I? Dave: Of course you could. We really need volunteers, but you have to see Miss Jackson first. She'll tell you what to do. Tim: Sounds great! I'll join first thing Monday morning. ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ДИАЛОГ. ДАМ 20 БАЛЛОВ

