ДАЮ 50 БАЛЛОВ PRESENT TENSES AND STATIVE VERBS VARIANT 1 Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form. 1.Who you ……….. (discuss) this question yesterday with? 2.I (se e) this film twice this week. I like it very mu...

ДАЮ 50 БАЛЛОВ PRESENT TENSES AND STATIVE VERBS VARIANT 1 Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form. 1.Who you ……….. (discuss) this question yesterday with? 2.I (se e) this film twice this week. I like it very much. 3.When I saw him I asked: “why you (cry)?” 4.They (go) to the Hermitage last week. 5.When your friend (return) from the South? 6.She (return) yesterday. 7.You (go) to the station to meet her? 8. It (snow) today. Put on a warm jacket, please! 9. They already (think) of everything? 10. You (work) right now? 11. Yes, I (prepare) for my exams this week. 11. A world –famous violinist (play) at tonight’s concert. 12. He (have) no time now, He (have) dinner. 13. Tom (see) his relatives today at his country house. 14. It (smell) terribly! Can you open the window? 15. My father (fit) the door at home now. 16. Look at her! What she (think) about? 17. They (play) computer games since morning today. 18. Who this book (belong) to? Do you know? 19. She (appear) very tired today. What did she do yesterday?