Диалог Официанта и посетителя, на английском с переводом!

Hostess. Hi! Welcome to Paradise. Do you have a reservation? Igor Smirnov. Yes, we do. Hostess. Your name, please? Igor Smirnov. Smirnov. Hostess. OK, Mr Smirnov. Right this way, please. (Shows a table) Igor Smirnov. Could we get a table by the window? Hostess. Yes, of course. This way, please. Is it OK? Igor Smirnov. Yes, thanks a lot. Hostess. Have a nice time. Waiter. Welcome to Paradise. Here are your menus. I’ll be back to take your order in a minute. Waiter (After a couple of minutes). Are you ready to order? Igor Smirnov. Not yet, give us a second, please. Waiter (After a couple of minutes). No problem. I’ll be back in a couple of minutes…. (After a couple of minutes) What would you like to order? Igor Smirnov. I’ll have the grilled salmon. Waiter. And you? Igor Smirnov’s wife. I’ll have the spaghetti. Waiter. Would you like anything to drink? Igor Smirnov. I’ll have green tea. Waiter. And you? Igor Smirnov’s wife. I’ll have juice. What kind of juice do you have? Waiter. Orange, mango, apple and pineapple. Igor Smirnov’s wife. One pineapple juice please. Waiter. OK. So that’s one grilled salmon, one spaghetti, one green tea, and one pineapple juice. Waiter (After a time). Here you are. Enjoy your meal. Waiter (After a time). How was everything? Igor Smirnov. Delicious, thanks! Waiter. Would you like anything for dessert? Igor Smirnov. No, thank you. Waiter. Can I get you anything else? Igor Smirnov. No, just the bill please. Waiter. Sure. I’ll be right back with that… Do you want to pay separately? Igor Smirnov. No, you can put it all on one bill. Waiter. (Brings the bill) There you go. Igor Smirnov. (Give the money to the waiter) Thanks a lot.