Divide the sentences into two categories : sentences with Present Subjunctive and sentences with Past Subjunctive 1if I had a telescope, l would enjoy the view of the starry sky at night
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1-past subjunctive.........
