Do the puzzle. Find out what the hidden words is. 1.It iswirk which teacher give their students to do at home.(8 букв) 2.It is place where people watch plays.(7 букв) 3. It is book with a long story bout imiginary characters nd events(5 букв) 4.It is a trip which you make by going on foot, often for pleasure.(4 буквы) 5.It is a place where you can see collections of different things(6 букв) 6.It is a plce where people watch films.(6 букв) 7.A... games is game in which people move small pieces around on a special surface.(5 букв) (Перевод не нужен).
homeworktheatrenovelwalkmuseumcinemaboard

