Английский язык

ДОБАВЬТЕ К ГЛАГОЛАМ В СКОБКЕ -ed ИЛИ -ing He gets very(to depress) when he listens to heavy metal . Young people are(to interest) in learning more about today's music . I heard some(to suprise) news about this singer. It's (to relax) to listen to classical music

