ДОБАВЬТЕ К ГЛАГОЛАМ В СКОБКЕ -ed ИЛИ -ing He gets very(to depress) when he listens to heavy metal . Young people are(to interest) in learning more about today's music . I heard some(to suprise) news about this singer. It's ...

Английский язык
ДОБАВЬТЕ К ГЛАГОЛАМ В СКОБКЕ -ed ИЛИ -ing He gets very(to depress) when he listens to heavy metal . Young people are(to interest) in learning more about today's music . I heard some(to suprise) news about this singer. It's (to relax) to listen to classical music
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Depressed interested suprising relaxed
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Запишіть три числа які більші за 6,44 і менше за 6,46
Ответить
Математика
10 пуговиц- найти четыре пятых числа пуговиц
Ответить
Алгебра
Как решить ? Log x 1\9 = - 1\3
Ответить
Английский язык
Look at the map and write answers to these questions 2 задание write these verbs in the past forms
Ответить
Математика
4целых2\17-19\17 помогите
Ответить