E Choose the correct word or phrase. 1 What was Sally wearing putting on at the party? 2 think I'll go and wear put on a warm sweater. 3 Don't buy shoes without trying putting them on first. 4 It's hot. Why don't you take off g...

Английский язык

E Choose the correct word or phrase. 1 What was Sally wearing putting on at the party? 2 think I'll go and wear put on a warm sweater. 3 Don't buy shoes without trying putting them on first. 4 It's hot. Why don't you take off get off your jacket? 5 Get dressed dressed up! It's time to go. 6 Don't dress up dress for the party. It's casual.

