Английский язык
Ex. 91. Put the verbs in brackets into the Simple Present or the Future Simple. 1. When he returned I’ll give him the key. 2. He’ll be ready as soon as you will. 3. I’ll stay in bed till the clock (strike) ... seven. 4. She will delighted when she will hear this. 5. When the laundry (come) … I (have) … some clean handkerchiefs. 6. I (buy, not) … tomatoes till the price (come) … down. 7. Stay here till the lights burning green. 8. When it (get) … cold I (lit) … the fire. 9. The lift (not stop) … until you press the button. 10. She (have) … to behave better when she (go) … to school. 11. When you look at yourself in the glass you (see) … what I mean. 12. He (be) … here before you go. 13. I (lend) … you my cassette recorder whenever you want it. 14. He (wake) … up when we turn the lights on. 15. He (ring) … us up when he (arrive) … in England.? 16. He (wash up) … before he (go) … to bed. 17. I (not come) … to London till the bus strike (be) ... over. 18. I will the children their dinner before he come home. 19. They will be astonished when they (see) … how slowly he (work) … . 20. I (pay) … you when I (get) … my cheque.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. When he returns I’ll give him the key. 2. He’ll be ready as soon as you are. 3. I’ll stay in bed till the clock strikes seven. 4. She will delighted when she hears this. 5. When the laundry comes I will have some clean handkerchiefs. 6. I will not buy tomatoes till the price comes down. 7. Stay here till the lights are burning green. 8. When it gets cold I will lit the fire. 9. The lift will not stop until you press the button. 10. She will have to behave better when she goes to school. 11. When you look at yourself in the glass you will see what I mean. 12. He will be here before you go. 13. I will lend you my cassette recorder whenever you want it. 14. He will wake up when we turn the lights on. 15. Will he ring us up when he arrives in England.? 16. He will wash up before he goes to bed. 17. I will not come to London till the bus strike is over. 18. I will (cook??)* the children their dinner before he comes home. 19. They will be astonished when they see how slowly he works. 20. I will pay you when I get my cheque. в 18 глагол был пропущен
