Example: the go's running(bark) no, it isn't. it's a barking 1. the baby's eating (cry) 2. they're talking (argue) 3. she's running (walk) 4. they're cycling (run) 5. he's drinking (eat) 6. he's listening to music (red t...

Example: the go's running(bark) no, it isn't. it's a barking 1. the baby's eating (cry) 2. they're talking (argue) 3. she's running (walk) 4. they're cycling (run) 5. he's drinking (eat) 6. he's listening to music (red the newspaper) 7. they're watching football (play football)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. No,it's crying. 2. No,they're arguing. 3. No,they're walking. 4. No,they're running. 5. No,he's eating. 6. No,he's reading the newspaper. 7. No,they're playing football.
