Example: the go's running(bark) no, it isn't. it's a barking 1. the baby's eating (cry) 2. they're talking (argue) 3. she's running (walk) 4. they're cycling (run) 5. he's drinking (eat) 6. he's listening to music (red t...

Английский язык

Example: the go's running(bark) no, it isn't. it's a barking 1. the baby's eating (cry) 2. they're talking (argue) 3. she's running (walk) 4. they're cycling (run) 5. he's drinking (eat) 6. he's listening to music (red the newspaper) 7. they're watching football (play football)

Автор: Гость