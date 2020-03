Exercise 11. A) Steve Baxter is a journalist He’s a very busy man. Look at Steve’s diary and see what he did last week. B) Ask all types of questions on Steve’s daily activities last week. Monday 21st 9.00 - visit the BBC Tel...

Exercise 11. A) Steve Baxter is a journalist He’s a very busy man. Look at Steve’s diary and see what he did last week. B) Ask all types of questions on Steve’s daily activities last week. Monday 21st 9.00 - visit the BBC Television Centre 14.00 - opening the art museum Tuesday 22nd 10.15 - interview Lord Harley 14 15 - press conference at the British Museum Wednesday 23rd 9.30 - discuss new project with Mr. Short 15.00 - meet reporters from Canada Thursday 24th 11.00 - interview Sam Jones 14 00 - press conference at Hilton Hotel Friday 25th 10.00 - phone Scotland Yard (Chief Inspector Marks)

