Fill in (must/ mustn't, have (has) to/don't (doesn't) have to). 1) you ____ do your homework. 2) I _____take my umbrella. It's raining. 3)You _____walk on thin ice. 4)She_____go to school today. It's Sunday. 5)Mary_____go to th...
Английский язык
Fill in (must/ mustn't, have (has) to/don't (doesn't) have to). 1) you ____ do your homework. 2) I _____take my umbrella. It's raining. 3)You _____walk on thin ice. 4)She_____go to school today. It's Sunday. 5)Mary_____go to the dentist. 6) You ______feed animals at the Zoo.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1must 2have to 3mustn't 4doesn't have to 5has to 6mustn't
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Литература
Українська мова