Fill in (must/ mustn't, have (has) to/don't (doesn't) have to). 1) you ____ do your homework. 2) I _____take my umbrella. It's raining. 3)You _____walk on thin ice. 4)She_____go to school today. It's Sunday. 5)Mary_____go to th...

Английский язык

Fill in (must/ mustn't, have (has) to/don't (doesn't) have to). 1) you ____ do your homework. 2) I _____take my umbrella. It's raining. 3)You _____walk on thin ice. 4)She_____go to school today. It's Sunday. 5)Mary_____go to the dentist. 6) You ______feed animals at the Zoo.

Автор: Гость