Fill in must,or mustn't A.G Baillie Secondary school Rules 1. You.........run in the halls at school. 2. You.........be mean to your classmates. 3. You........treat your teachers with respect. 4. You.........do your homew...

Английский язык

Fill in must,or mustn't A.G Baillie Secondary school Rules 1. You.........run in the halls at school. 2. You.........be mean to your classmates. 3. You........treat your teachers with respect. 4. You.........do your homework every night. 5. You.........talk in class. 6.you..........eat or drink at your desk. 7. You.........be on time 8. You........ Always wear your school uniform Обязательно сделайте перевод!

Автор: Гость