Английский язык

Fill in the correct preposition and translate the sentences. a)up b)on c)along d)over e)down f)off 1. They don′t get …… with each other. 2. The bus driver will tell you where to get ….. . 3. Please put the knife ….. on the table before you hurt somebody. 4. The girl put …… her black velvet dress. 5. the concert is put …….. till next week. 6. She is still trying to get ….. a shock. 7. I don′t know how she puts …… with her sons′ fights. 8. Could you please put the light…..?

