Fill in the gaps with the correct verb forms. Grammar for revision First Conditional If you ask me, I will help you. 1. If it (be) sunny tomorrow ,I (go) to the beach. 2. If I (go) to Spain, I (see) Madrid. 3. My parents a...

Fill in the gaps with the correct verb forms. Grammar for revision First Conditional If you ask me, I will help you. 1. If it (be) sunny tomorrow ,I (go) to the beach. 2. If I (go) to Spain, I (see) Madrid. 3. My parents and I (stay) at home if there (be) a storm on Sunday. 4. If it (be) foggy, my father (not drive) the car. 5. My family (stay) in the countryside if it (be) hot and humid in town. 6. My parents and I (have) a picnic if it (clear up).
1. if it be sunny tommorrow, I will do to the beach. 2. If I go to Spain, I will see Madrid. 3. My parents and I will stay at home if there be a storm on Sunday. 4. If it be foggy, my father won`t drive the car. 5. My family will stay in the countryside if it be hot and humid in town. 6. My parents and I will have a picnic if it clear up.
