Fill in the gaps with the correct verb forms. Grammar for revision First Conditional If you ask me, I will help you. 1. If it (be) sunny tomorrow ,I (go) to the beach. 2. If I (go) to Spain, I (see) Madrid. 3. My parents a...

Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with the correct verb forms. Grammar for revision First Conditional If you ask me, I will help you. 1. If it (be) sunny tomorrow ,I (go) to the beach. 2. If I (go) to Spain, I (see) Madrid. 3. My parents and I (stay) at home if there (be) a storm on Sunday. 4. If it (be) foggy, my father (not drive) the car. 5. My family (stay) in the countryside if it (be) hot and humid in town. 6. My parents and I (have) a picnic if it (clear up).

Автор: Гость