Fill in the gaps with the infinitive or the Past Simple from of the verbs ... -knew Think -... Take -... ...- made Read-... ...-found See-... Come-... ...-told ...-went ...-flew ....-fell ..-met Get-... ...-had ...-chose
1. Know 2. thought 3 took 4 make 5 read 6 find 7 saw 8 came 9 tell 10 go 11 fly 12 fall 13 meet 14 got 15 have 16 choose вроде так:)
