Fill in the right article a,an,the 1Board games are popular all over .... world 2 Mah Jong is .... example of.... very old one 3 I had .... uncle who had .... old set from Singapore 4 He kept ... set in ... beautifull bo...

Английский язык
Fill in the right article a,an,the 1Board games are popular all over .... world 2 Mah Jong is .... example of.... very old one 3 I had .... uncle who had .... old set from Singapore 4 He kept ... set in ... beautifull box in... living room 5 He used to open... box and tell me about .... pieces
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1Board games are popular all over the world 2 Mah Jong is an example of very old one  3 I had uncle who had an old set from Singapore  4 He kept set in a beautifull box in the living room 5 He used to open box and tell me about the pieces
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Очень очень срочно Помогите, пожаалуйста
Ответить
Английский язык
Как сделать(4)?????????
Ответить
Математика
Купили 5 стульев и з табуретки по одиковой цене.за стулья заплатили 600 рублей.сколько одна табуретка
Ответить
Русский язык
Укажите падеж всех сущ. Усердней с каждым днём гляжу в словарь. в его столбцах мерцают искры чувства. в подвалы слов не раз сойдёт искусство. держа...
Ответить
Математика
Очень легкая задача 25 балов! Но нужно расписать что и как!!!! Ширина прямоугольника на 5 см меньше его длины. Какой должна быть ширина прямоугольн...
Ответить