Fill in the right article a,an,the 1Board games are popular all over .... world 2 Mah Jong is .... example of.... very old one 3 I had .... uncle who had .... old set from Singapore 4 He kept ... set in ... beautifull bo...

Английский язык
Fill in the right article a,an,the 1Board games are popular all over .... world 2 Mah Jong is .... example of.... very old one 3 I had .... uncle who had .... old set from Singapore 4 He kept ... set in ... beautifull box in... living room 5 He used to open... box and tell me about .... pieces
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1Board games are popular all over the world 2 Mah Jong is an example of very old one 3 I had uncle who had an old set from Singapore 4 He kept set in a beautifull box in the living room 5 He used to open box and tell me about the pieces
