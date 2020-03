George and Jan are talking about their last holiday.Read and complete.Use was,wasn't,were or weren't. George:The hotel was old. Jan:No,it 1) ... .It 2) ... new! G:The rooms were small. J:No,they 3) ... .They 4) ... really b...

Английский язык

George and Jan are talking about their last holiday.Read and complete.Use was,wasn't,were or weren't. George:The hotel was old. Jan:No,it 1) ... .It 2) ... new! G:The rooms were small. J:No,they 3) ... .They 4) ... really big! G:The owner was Australian. J:No,he 5) ... .He 6) ... American! G:The food was bad. J:No,it 7) ... .It 8) ... great! G:The weather was cold. J:No,it 9) ... .It 10) ... really hot!

Автор: Гость