Английский язык

Grammar: Shall I ....?I'll... Match the offers winth the situations. 1.The room is too cold. 2.The musik is too loud. 3.You've lost some money. 4.Your bag is too heavy. 5.The room is in a mess. 6.You want to speak to Rob. 7.You don't want to go to the dentist alone. 8.You haven't got any milk. Offers A.I'll tidy it up B.Shall I close the window? C.Shall I buy some? D.I'll come wuth you E.Shall I turn it down? F.Shall I phone the police? G.I'll lok for him H.Shall I carry it? !

