He"s , he is , his, it"s, its , it is, they"re, their, they are 1.Peter and Liz are reding bikes. -- bikes are new. 2. There are many pets in the pet shop. -- very lively and nice 3.Mr. Wing has got a dog. -- name is Blackie

Английский язык
He"s , he is , his, it"s, its , it is, they"re, their, they are 1.Peter and Liz are reding bikes. -- bikes are new. 2. There are many pets in the pet shop. -- very lively and nice 3.Mr. Wing has got a dog. -- name is Blackie
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 they 2 its 3its все легко
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Информатика
Напишите пожалуйста через запятую
Ответить
География
Какие важнейшие географические открытия были сделаны на территории России в советское время?
Ответить
Биология
Вкажіть які тварини живуть у норах
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Сочинение на тему өзім пісірген ас тәтті помогите
Ответить
Геометрия
Как нашли высоту я не понял по какой формуле
Ответить