He"s , he is , his, it"s, its , it is, they"re, their, they are 1.Peter and Liz are reding bikes. -- bikes are new. 2. There are many pets in the pet shop. -- very lively and nice 3.Mr. Wing has got a dog. -- name is Blackie
Английский язык
He"s , he is , his, it"s, its , it is, they"re, their, they are 1.Peter and Liz are reding bikes. -- bikes are new. 2. There are many pets in the pet shop. -- very lively and nice 3.Mr. Wing has got a dog. -- name is Blackie
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 they 2 its 3its все легко
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Информатика
География