Английский язык

Helen started (to sing) when she was a little girl. 2) I can't stand (to watch) theatre performances on TV because I like the atmosphere of a theatre. 3) My mother had gone to work and we went on (to listen) to loud music. 4) Yesterday I met my old friend in the street. We hadn't seen each other for a long time and I stopped (to talk) with him. 5) I am looking forward to (to hear) the new songs by Elton John. 6) I feel like (to buy) as many CDs of British rock groups as I can. 7) I like (to go) to the music school because I am learning so much from it. 8) I can't stop (to read) about the history of my favourite rock groups because I can get to know how this or that song was written. 9) I hate (to listen) to any recordings. I prefer real music. 10) My grandfather remembers (to watch) the last con-cert of the Beatles in Britain. ПЕРЕВОД

