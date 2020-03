I....(go) to the new gym yesterday.It's good ,isn't it?I....(go)there a few times. ......(you/write) to Simon lately?Yes I .....(write) him a letter last week.How long .....(you/be) married?Only for six months.I......(get)marr...

Английский язык

I....(go) to the new gym yesterday.It's good ,isn't it?I....(go)there a few times. ......(you/write) to Simon lately?Yes I .....(write) him a letter last week.How long .....(you/be) married?Only for six months.I......(get)married last December.I .....(not/see) Sam for a long time.Really?I.....(see) him yesterday at the swimming pool. Past simple or the present perfect simple

