I. Напишите предложения во множественном числе: Образец: This is their barrister. – Это их адвокат. These are their barristers. – Это их адвокаты. 1. This is a decision of the jury. 2. That man is a public prosecutor. 3. Thi...

I. Напишите предложения во множественном числе: Образец: This is their barrister. – Это их адвокат. These are their barristers. – Это их адвокаты. 1. This is a decision of the jury. 2. That man is a public prosecutor. 3. This woman is not a witness of the crime. 4. The defendant is in the court. 5. What was the motive for the crime? II. Выберите притяжательное или личное местоимение по смыслу: 1. Please subscribe (you, your) name to the document. 2. (He, his) gave me a good advice. 3. Does (she, her) refuse to provide the necessary information? 4. This is (we, our) property. 5. (I, my) am going to file an action. 6. Organisations protect (they, their) trademarks in various ways. 7. He threatened to send the love letters to (she, her) husband unless she gave him £ 500.

