I was sixteen when I got my 6_____job. The man who 7______ our local supermarket was one of my 8______ friends. She 9______ him that I was hardworking and needed to 10______ some money. He gave me an interview and after a few q...

I was sixteen when I got my 6_____job. The man who 7______ our local supermarket was one of my 8______ friends. She 9______ him that I was hardworking and needed to 10______ some money. He gave me an interview and after a few questions he told me to start work The 11______ were not good, but I worked every evening 12_____ twelve weeks and saved enough money for a short holiday with my friends. I was very 13______ to be able to pay for everything I wanted 14______of asking my parents for money. Since that time, I have always 15______ a job as well as studying. 6 A primary B first C one D only 7 A held B began C turned D ran 8 A mother B mothers C mother’s D mothers’ 9 A told B said C asked D spoke 10 A keep B earn C bring D take 11 A charges B fees C wages D fares 12 A until B of C through D for 13 A proud B great C fun D generous 14 A against B instead C except D without 15 A do B done C doing D do СРОЧНО. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА

