ID. Choose the correct form of the noun: 1. I have got good (mark, marks) in all (subject, sub- jects) . 2. This year I hope to pass all my (examination, examinations) well. 3. English is my favourite (subject, subjects...

Английский язык
ID. Choose the correct form of the noun: 1. I have got good (mark, marks) in all (subject, sub- jects) . 2. This year I hope to pass all my (examination, examinations) well. 3. English is my favourite (subject, subjects). 4. Many (grown-up, grown-ups) and (child, children) speak English. 5. I speak English with my (school- mate, schoolmates) and with my (teacher, teachers). 6. I have got many English (book, books) at home. 7. "Oliver Twist" is one of my favourite (book, books) . 8. There are (student, students) who speak English well.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. marks, subjects 2. examinations 3. subject 4. grown-ups, children 5. schoolmates, teacher 6. books 7. books 8. students
