If a word or phrase in bold is correct, put a tick. If it is incorrect, rewrite it correctly, including all possibilities. 1)The universe is going to continue to expand for billions of years. _ 2)Look out! You will hit the ca...

If a word or phrase in bold is correct, put a tick. If it is incorrect, rewrite it correctly, including all possibilities. 1)The universe is going to continue to expand for billions of years. _ 2)Look out! You will hit the car in front! _ 3)I’m going to do thewashing-uptonight, if you like. _ 4)Do you think that, in the future, people will live to be hundreds of years old? _ 5)Will I carry some of those bags for you, or can you manage? _ 6)Know! I’m going to have a barbecue on my birthday! _ 7)Are you going to just hold this door open for me for a minute? Thanks a lot! _ 8)We‟ve decided we will try that new restaurant after the play tomorrow night. _ 9)We’re going to fly to Jamaica in the summer. _ 10)Shall we invite Tony and Tim round tonight? _ 11)Are we going to invite Tony and Tim round tonight? _ 12)Will you go to Jason‟s party next Saturday? _

