II. Complete the text with the list of verbs. Cook, open, look, snow, stay, drink, sit, listen, sleep, sing. It is Christmas Day. Mr. Huston 1) is drinking tea. Mrs. Huston 2) is cooking the Christmas dinner. The boys 3) ____

Английский язык
II. Complete the text with the list of verbs. Cook, open, look, snow, stay, drink, sit, listen, sleep, sing. It is Christmas Day. Mr. Huston 1) is drinking tea. Mrs. Huston 2) is cooking the Christmas dinner. The boys 3) ____________ Christmas colors. Grandfather and grandmother 4) ____________ on the sofa. Grandmother 5) __________ to the boys singing but grandfather 6) ___________. The girls 7) __________ their presents. The dog 8) ___________ at the girls. It is very cold. It 9)_________ outside and so the Hustons 10) _________ at home tonight.
