III. Подчеркните конструкции с неличной формой глагола. 1. The development of mechanization for the purpose of mail distribution and delivery is agreed to represent a new step towards achieving high quality of service and sol...

Английский язык
III. Подчеркните конструкции с неличной формой глагола. 1. The development of mechanization for the purpose of mail distribution and delivery is agreed to represent a new step towards achieving high quality of service and solving the problem of lack of staff at post-offices. 2. The process of radio communication including transmission and reception of signals, the necessary components of radio are a transmitter and a receiver. 3. The conversion from acoustic to electrical energy is accomplished by varying the resistance of carbon granules held between a cup and diaphragm. 4. The standard telephone allows a customer to perform oral communication, it doesn't yet transmit visual communication.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.  to represent a new step towards achieving high quality of service and solving the problem of lack of staff at post-offices. (герундий и инфинитив) 2.  including transmission and reception of signals, the necessary components of radio (причастие) 3.  by varying the resistance of carbon granules held between a cup and diaphragm.(герундий) 4.  to perform oral communication (инфинитив)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Y=2x, y=6-x ришите с помощью графиков систему уравнений
Ответить
Музыка
Романтические жанры в творчестве Шопена.
Ответить
Английский язык
Написать по английски о погоде в 3 городах мира
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Помогите пожалуйста знаю что много но пожалуйста!!!
Ответить
Математика
Коле надо вычислить значение числового выражения 1000+(120-60:3*2) задание надо назвать ??то будет первым сложение,деление и т.д
Ответить