III. Подчеркните конструкции с неличной формой глагола. 1. The development of mechanization for the purpose of mail distribution and delivery is agreed to represent a new step towards achieving high quality of service and sol...

Английский язык

III. Подчеркните конструкции с неличной формой глагола. 1. The development of mechanization for the purpose of mail distribution and delivery is agreed to represent a new step towards achieving high quality of service and solving the problem of lack of staff at post-offices. 2. The process of radio communication including transmission and reception of signals, the necessary components of radio are a transmitter and a receiver. 3. The conversion from acoustic to electrical energy is accomplished by varying the resistance of carbon granules held between a cup and diaphragm. 4. The standard telephone allows a customer to perform oral communication, it doesn't yet transmit visual communication.

