III. Раскройте скобки, употребив правильную глагольную форму. а) There (1 - be) a very interesting story in the morning paper about a man who just (2 - inherit) 50,000 dollars. The newspaper article (3 - be) quite detailed. I...
Английский язык
III. Раскройте скобки, употребив правильную глагольную форму. а) There (1 - be) a very interesting story in the morning paper about a man who just (2 - inherit) 50,000 dollars. The newspaper article (3 - be) quite detailed. It (4 - say) that the man always (5 - behave) very strangely. What others (6 - like) he (7 - dislike) and what most people (8 - enjoy) he (9 -hate). He (10 - not bear) the sun, but he (11 - take) long walks in the rain without a raincoat or umbrella. He always (12 - see) the black side of everything. He (13 -find) fault with the best picture of the year but he (14 - stay) up late watching very old films on TV. Last week his uncle (15 - die) and (16 - leave) him 50,000 dollars. Perhaps the uncle (17 - be) rather strange too. Or perhaps he (18 - know) about his nephew's strange preferences— one of them, anyway — and (19 - decide) to try and cure him. In his will the old man (20 - insist) that the nephew (21 - spend) half the inheritance within the next two years. In case he (22 - fail) to do that the money (23 - give) to a university. Everyone (24 -want) to know what the nephew (25 -do). You see, the thing he (26 -hate) most of all (27- be) to part with his money. b) There (1 - be) always a big problem with Rex. Mr Smith never (2 - know) where he (3 - go). He (4 - try) to keep him in the garden but it (5 - be) no good. Rex always (6 - bring) something home with him. One day Mr Smith (7 - come) home tired and (8 - be) soon fast asleep. He (9 — wake up) by a loud knock at the door. Rex (10 - look) at him with one eye. Mr Smith (11 - get up) and (12 - surprise) to see a policeman in the doorway. The policeman (13 - apologize) and told him that there (14 - be) a thief in the district stealing from the local shops small things like sweets, chocolates... Mr Smith said that if he (15 - notice) anything he (16 - let) the policeman know. But he knew who it (17 - be).
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) is, 2) has inherited, 3) is,4)says, 5)behaves, 6) like, 7) dislikes, 8)enjoy, 9) hates, 10)was not born, 11)takes,12) sees ,13)had found, 14)stays,15)died, 16) left, 17)was, 18)knew, 19)decided, 20) insisted, 21) would spend, 22)failed, 23)were given, 24)wanted, 25) had done, 26)hated, 27) were. Текст a
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Пожалуйста ооочень надо! Срочно помогите!!! Даны векторы а и б. !а!=7 !б!=кореньиз2, угол между векторами а и б=135 найти: а) координаты вектор...
Математика
Запиши самое маленькое число которое можно составить из цифр 7,0,6,4.каждая цифра ис??ользуется в записи числа только один раз.