III. Раскройте скобки, употребив правильную глагольную форму. а) There (1 - be) a very interesting story in the morning paper about a man who just (2 - inherit) 50,000 dollars. The newspaper article (3 - be) quite detailed. I...

III. Раскройте скобки, употребив правильную глагольную форму. а) There (1 - be) a very interesting story in the morning paper about a man who just (2 - inherit) 50,000 dollars. The newspaper article (3 - be) quite detailed. It (4 - say) that the man always (5 - behave) very strangely. What others (6 - like) he (7 - dislike) and what most people (8 - enjoy) he (9 -hate). He (10 - not bear) the sun, but he (11 - take) long walks in the rain without a raincoat or umbrella. He always (12 - see) the black side of everything. He (13 -find) fault with the best picture of the year but he (14 - stay) up late watching very old films on TV. Last week his uncle (15 - die) and (16 - leave) him 50,000 dollars. Perhaps the uncle (17 - be) rather strange too. Or perhaps he (18 - know) about his nephew's strange preferences— one of them, anyway — and (19 - decide) to try and cure him. In his will the old man (20 - insist) that the nephew (21 - spend) half the inheritance within the next two years. In case he (22 - fail) to do that the money (23 - give) to a university. Everyone (24 -want) to know what the nephew (25 -do). You see, the thing he (26 -hate) most of all (27- be) to part with his money. b) There (1 - be) always a big problem with Rex. Mr Smith never (2 - know) where he (3 - go). He (4 - try) to keep him in the garden but it (5 - be) no good. Rex always (6 - bring) something home with him. One day Mr Smith (7 - come) home tired and (8 - be) soon fast asleep. He (9 — wake up) by a loud knock at the door. Rex (10 - look) at him with one eye. Mr Smith (11 - get up) and (12 - surprise) to see a policeman in the doorway. The policeman (13 - apologize) and told him that there (14 - be) a thief in the district stealing from the local shops small things like sweets, chocolates... Mr Smith said that if he (15 - notice) anything he (16 - let) the policeman know. But he knew who it (17 - be).

