Insert a preposition “in”(возможно, не только этот предлог) where it is necessary: 1. About ten years ago telephone was the only means … communication which people could use … their home. 2. … present computers make our life ...
Английский язык
Insert a preposition “in”(возможно, не только этот предлог) where it is necessary: 1. About ten years ago telephone was the only means … communication which people could use … their home. 2. … present computers make our life much more comfortable. 3. Now we can send messages … each other … fax, e-mail or communicate … the Internet. 4. Those who have the Internet can communicate not only … people. 5. They can get … information … any library all over the world.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. About ten years ago telephone was the only means of communication which people could use their home. 2. At present computers make our life much more comfortable. 3. Now we can send messages to each other over fax, e-mail or communicate on the Internet. 4. Those who have the Internet can communicate not only with people. 5. They can get out information in/at any library all over the world.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Петухов внес на депозит 41000 руб. под полугодовую процентную ставку 8,2 % ( сложный пр??цент) какая сумма будет начислена через полгода, 2 года, (...
Русский язык