Английский язык

Insert the adverbs in brackets in these sentences. 45 баллов 1. You see her in the street. (Sometimes) 2. Does Tim go to school by taxi? (often) 3. She comes home late. (Always) 4. George eats meat. (usually) 5. Kate goes swimming. (today) 6. Tom and Tim go to the cinema on Mondays. (Often) 7. Simon does his English homework. (every day) 8. My dog barks. (Sometimes) 9. We spend summer in France. (Usually)

