Insert the adverbs in brackets in these sentences. 45 баллов 1. You see her in the street. (Sometimes) 2. Does Tim go to school by taxi? (often) 3. She comes home late. (Always) 4. George eats meat. (usually) 5. Kate goes swimming. (today) 6. Tom and Tim go to the cinema on Mondays. (Often) 7. Simon does his English homework. (every day) 8. My dog barks. (Sometimes) 9. We spend summer in France. (Usually)
1. You sometimes see her in the street. 2. Does Tim often go to school by taxi? 3. She always comes home late. 4.George usually eats meat. 5. Kate goes swimming today. 6. Tom and Tim often go to the cinema on Mondays. 7. Simon does his English homework every day. 8. My dog sometimes barks. 9. We usually spend summer in France.
