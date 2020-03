Irregular verbs заполните дам много баллов!!! 1)таблица это Ленивые (которые одинаковые) 2)таблица 2 и 3 формы совпадают, с краткой гласной 3)таблица 2 и 3 формы совпадают, с долгой гласной 4)таблица 3 форма оканчивает...

Гость: Гость:

1bet bet bet burst burst burst cost cost cost cut cut cut hit hit hit hurt hurt hurt let let letshut shut shut split split split put put put hit hit hit 2stand stood stood read read read bend bent bent build built built dig dug dug shoot shot shot sit sat sat spend spent spent stick stuck stuck 3bring brought brought buy bought bought hear heard heard catch caught caught think thought thought teach taught taught seek sought sought beat beat beaten bite bit bitten choose chose chosen draw drew drawn drive drove driven eat ate eaten fall fell fallen fly flew flown forbid forbade forbidden forget forgot forgotten know knew known speak spoke spoken take took taken give gave given