Используйте подходящий форму глагола to be 1. Only English.... spoken in this country. 2. Soon he...send to a sanatorium 3. Moscow..... founded in 1147 4. The President of the US..... elected every four years 5. What p...

Используйте подходящий форму глагола to be 1. Only English.... spoken in this country. 2. Soon he...send to a sanatorium 3. Moscow..... founded in 1147 4. The President of the US..... elected every four years 5. What places of interest in London..... most often visited by the tourists?
1. Only English is spoken in this country. 2. Soon he will be sent to a sanatorium 3. Moscow was founded in 1147 4. The President of the US is elected every four years 5. What places of interest in London are most often visited by the tourists?
