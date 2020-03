Исправь ошибки - зачеркни лишнее слово. 1.What is does your best friend look like? 2.The garden is in front of to the house. 3.My sister likes to sailing a boat. 4.My school is bohind of my house.

Английский язык

Исправь ошибки - зачеркни лишнее слово. 1.What is does your best friend look like? 2.The garden is in front of to the house. 3.My sister likes to sailing a boat. 4.My school is bohind of my house.

Автор: Гость