Исправьте ошибки в предложениях 1. My uncle is mother’s sister. 2. My niece is ten. I am twelve. He is elder than me. 3. My grandparents are my mother, my father, my aunt and uncle. 4. Her nephew is my sister. 5. The grann...

Английский язык

Исправьте ошибки в предложениях 1. My uncle is mother’s sister. 2. My niece is ten. I am twelve. He is elder than me. 3. My grandparents are my mother, my father, my aunt and uncle. 4. Her nephew is my sister. 5. The granny is the youngest in the family.

