Исправьте ошибки в предложениях 1. My uncle is mother’s sister. 2. My niece is ten. I am twelve. He is elder than me. 3. My grandparents are my mother, my father, my aunt and uncle. 4. Her nephew is my sister. 5. The grann...

Английский язык
Исправьте ошибки в предложениях 1. My uncle is mother’s sister. 2. My niece is ten. I am twelve. He is elder than me. 3. My grandparents are my mother, my father, my aunt and uncle. 4. Her nephew is my sister. 5. The granny is the youngest in the family.
1)my aunt is mother's sister.или my uncle is mother's brother.2)she is less than me.3) my grandparents are grandmother and grandfather.4) her nephew is my brother.или her niece is my sister.5)the grany is the eldest или oldest in the family.
