Исправьте пожалуйста if she heard the news , she would have called us by now/ they would have opened the door if they knew who was there. if only he called me last night w e could have gone to help him. supposing s...

Исправьте пожалуйста if she heard the news , she would have called us by now/ they would have opened the door if they knew who was there. if only he called me last night w e could have gone to help him. supposing she were seen leaving early ,what would have happened? if I had a holiday next month,I will go to the seaside
If she hear the news, she would have call us by now. They would have open the door if they know who was there. If only he call me last night , we would had gone to help him. Supposing she were seen leaving early, what would had happened? If I have a holiday next month, I will go to the seaside.
