IV. Open the brackets: 1. English is one of my favourite (subject). 2. I know the (language) rather well and I try to do my best to 24 master it as quick as possible. 3. I have got many English (book) at home and I al...

Английский язык

IV. Open the brackets: 1. English is one of my favourite (subject). 2. I know the (language) rather well and I try to do my best to 24 master it as quick as possible. 3. I have got many English (book) at home and I always buy some new ones when I find them in our (book-shop) . 4. When I read an Eng- lish (book) I always try to write down all new (word) and (expression). 5. During the last (term) my (mark) in English were only uGood" and "Excellent" and I am sure that at the coming examination my (mark) will be excel- lent. 6. I saw a rich choice of (book) of many modern English and American (writer) in that (book-shop). 7. I advise you to read the (book) "Martin Eden" by Jack London. 8. I decided to go to the (library) and take an interesting (book) in English there.

