Из прямой речи сделать косвенную Rewrite the following sentences in the reported speech using the appropriate verb. Each verb can be used twice. ask suggest tell exclaim say advise 1. “You should definitely look through the price list,” Brian said to me. 2. “Could you tell me manager’s telephone?” the customer said to the secretory. 3. “The train arrives at 6 p.m.,” Karen said to us. 4. “I don’t like talking on the telephone,” Ben said. 5. “When will be the next plane to London?” said Lisa to Nick. 6. “It’s the best approach I have ever tried!” Mr. Smith said. 7. “You need your approaches change,” the manager said. 8. “Why don’t we prepare the project together?” George said to Edward. 9. “Let’s call the estate agency,” Michael said to Mary. 10. “This chapel was built two centuries ago,” Margaret said to me. 11. “I’ll certainly become a famous architect one day!” Peter said. 12. “World’s leading artists have appeared on this stage,” the observer said.

