John and David are friends. They 1)....like...(like) sports and they 2).....?.......(play) basketball every week. They 3)......?......(not/play) tennis. David 4)......?.......(like) running. John 5)…?…(like) reading books. Ever...

Английский язык
John and David are friends. They 1)....like...(like) sports and they 2).....?.......(play) basketball every week. They 3)......?......(not/play) tennis. David 4)......?.......(like) running. John 5)…?…(like) reading books. Every night he 6).......?....(read) a story before he 7) ......?...(go) to bed. 1 Do John and David like sports? Yes, they do. 2Do John and David play basketball?........?............ 3 Do John and David play tennis?.........?.......... 4 Does Devid like running?.......?............ 5 Does John like reading books?........?...... 6 Does John read stories every night?......?......
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Play Do't play Likes Likes Reads Goes
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Скоко будет 480:82 поиогите
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Чем отличается народ помимо языка
Ответить
Английский язык
Перевести текст...буду очень благодарен)либо просто перепечатать английский текс?? и на том ладно)
Ответить
Обществознание
Определите понятие. ВЫБОРЫ В ДЕМОКРАТИЧЕСКОМ ГОСУДАРСТВЕ. прямые равные всеобщие свободные ...
Ответить
Право
Після уроків микола (13 років) і його товариш ігор (14 років) погрожуючи ножем відібр??ли у сергія новий телефон. Яке правопорушення має місце? Які...
Ответить