John and David are friends. They 1)....like...(like) sports and they 2).....?.......(play) basketball every week. They 3)......?......(not/play) tennis. David 4)......?.......(like) running. John 5)…?…(like) reading books. Ever...

Английский язык

John and David are friends. They 1)....like...(like) sports and they 2).....?.......(play) basketball every week. They 3)......?......(not/play) tennis. David 4)......?.......(like) running. John 5)…?…(like) reading books. Every night he 6).......?....(read) a story before he 7) ......?...(go) to bed. 1 Do John and David like sports? Yes, they do. 2Do John and David play basketball?........?............ 3 Do John and David play tennis?.........?.......... 4 Does Devid like running?.......?............ 5 Does John like reading books?........?...... 6 Does John read stories every night?......?......

