Как будет правильнее? What is the first week at the university like? or What it is like the first week at the university?

Английский язык
Как будет правильнее? What is the first week at the university like? or What it is like the first week at the university?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
What is the first week at the university like
