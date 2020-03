Какие предложения написаны в верных грамматических временах (right), а какие в невер??ых (wrong). 1) Yesterday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. I was watching one very interesting program on TV. 2) I have been in Paris last year. 3)...

Английский язык

Какие предложения написаны в верных грамматических временах (right), а какие в невер??ых (wrong). 1) Yesterday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. I was watching one very interesting program on TV. 2) I have been in Paris last year. 3) I am visited my sister every weekend. 4) She usually drives very fast. 5) I was sleeping when someone knocked at the door.

