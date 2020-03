Какие союзы нужно вставить в пропуски. I need warm clother,a jumper __ warm socks __ it's going to be cold at night.I must take a sleeping bag __ we are going to sleep in tents.I need my own cup,plate,fork __ spoon __ we're goi...

Английский язык

Какие союзы нужно вставить в пропуски. I need warm clother,a jumper __ warm socks __ it's going to be cold at night.I must take a sleeping bag __ we are going to sleep in tents.I need my own cup,plate,fork __ spoon __ we're going to cook our food. I need a camera __ binoculars __ we are going to go bird-watching. I must take some good walking shoes __ a map __ we are going to go for lots of long walks in the woods. Союзы: and,but,because

