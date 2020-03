Karen We've got some eggs,but we haven't got any chicken.We've got some milk ,but we haven't got any ice cream. We've got some carrots and potatoes,but we need some apples and some bananas. как прочитать текст

Английский язык

Karen We've got some eggs,but we haven't got any chicken.We've got some milk ,but we haven't got any ice cream. We've got some carrots and potatoes,but we need some apples and some bananas. как прочитать текст

Автор: Гость