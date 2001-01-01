Кто знает английский, исправьте ошибки, пожалуйста My name is ___ . I’m 14 years old. I was born on Jule12th, 2001 in Kharkiv. I live with my mom, dad, grandfather and uncle. Also in the village I have a grandmother and uncle....

Английский язык

Кто знает английский, исправьте ошибки, пожалуйста My name is ___ . I’m 14 years old. I was born on Jule12th, 2001 in Kharkiv. I live with my mom, dad, grandfather and uncle. Also in the village I have a grandmother and uncle. I have four best friends, with whom we often walk, go to movies and take pictures. From 2 to 6 years old I went to the garden, which also had a lot of children, with whom I am learning right now. At 6 years old the first time I went to school. From the very first class of my favorite subjects were creative. I want to be an excellent student, but I can not because of my assessment of 9 in algebra. By the end of the year I promise to fix them. I like to draw since childhood, but seriously, I started to do it in 12 years. I go to extra classes and try to draw dedicate as much time as possible. I have a white cat Alaska, which I got for this new year. I wanted a cat for a long time and still can not stop rejoicing. On my family's summer residence live dog Percy, whom we picked up on the street. It is a huge and angry-looking, but still, who played with him say that he is good-natured. Every summer I will go to the summer house and to the village, where I spend most of their holidays. This summer I was in Kiev for the first time and I really liked this city. I am sure I will visit it many more times.

Автор: Гость