Английский язык

Look and read about Jake and Tara.Then complete the blanks using possessive adjectives and pronouns. This is (1) my friend, Tara.(2) ... favourite singer is Shakira.Tara and I have got two skateboards.The pink skateboard is (3) ... and the blue one is (4) ... .Pink is her favourite colour.(5) ... friend Jake loves playing video games.(6) ... favourite one is Spiderman.

