Look at the pairs of sentences. Make new sentences with the words in brackets. Use the Past Simple or the Past Perfect. Model: The Tigers couldn't win. (because) Their best forward left them.— The Tigers couldn't win because...

Look at the pairs of sentences. Make new sentences with the words in brackets. Use the Past Simple or the Past Perfect. Model: The Tigers couldn't win. (because) Their best forward left them.— The Tigers couldn't win because their best forward had left them. 1. The Tigers had no hope, (because) Their brilliant defender, Sam Jackson, brok his arm. 2. Misha joined the team, (before) The match started. 3. Misha came to the Tigers, (because) He read their advert in the activities lis 4. Misha didn't have any training, (but) He played very well.

