make up 5 questions to this sentence. Mr.Green was walking home from the shop.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Who was walking home from the shop? Was mr.Green walking home or club from the shop? Was mr.Green or mr.Brown walking home from the shop? Was mr.Green walking home from the shop? Mr.Green was walking home from the shop, wasn't he?
Гость:
1. Who was walking home from the shop? 2. From where was Mr. Green walking home? 3. Where was Mr. Green going from the shop? 4. How was Mr. Green walking? 5. Who was Mr. Green?
