Mars has icecaps and volcanoes, wind and clouds. Once it had water, but now all the water is frozen in the icecaps.at night the temperature at the eguator drops to - 111 ° C. The Viking Lander took this picture of the surface o...
Английский язык
Mars has icecaps and volcanoes, wind and clouds. Once it had water, but now all the water is frozen in the icecaps.at night the temperature at the eguator drops to - 111 ° C. The Viking Lander took this picture of the surface of Mars in 1976. Space probes explore the solar system and take photos of different planets. This tells us a lot about our solar system.Помогите перевести оч надо✅™
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
На Марсе есть ледники и вулканы, ветер и облака. Когда-то это была вода, но теперь вся вода замерзла в ледники.Ночью температура на экваторе опускается до - 111 ° С. Спускаемый аппарат "Викинг" сделал снимок поверхности Марса в 1976 году. Космические зонды исследуют Солнечную систему и делают фотографии различных планет. Это говорит нам много о нашей Солнечной системе.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Українська література
Геометрия